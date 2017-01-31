S.Korean Ambassador to Myanmar Questioned Regarding Ties With President's Aide

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The investigators suspected that Park's "shadow adviser" Choi Soon-sil could influence the appointment of Yoo, a former senior executive at Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co with no diplomatic experience, as the ambassador in May 2016, the Yonhap news agency reported. Yoo denied the allegations.
"I still do not know who recommended me as ambassador… Upon appointment, I was told by the president that they were looking for somebody with experience in trade, instead of an authentic diplomat, so as to tap into the new market," Yoo told reporters as he arrived at the investigator's office, as quoted by the news agency.
On December 9, the South Korean parliament voted to impeach the president in the wake of the scandal. The court has six months to decide upon the validity of the impeachment. If it is proved valid, presidential elections will be held within two months.
