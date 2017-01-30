TEPCO Finds Possible Nuclear Fuel Debris Under Fukushima's Reactor Number 2

© AFP 2016/ Toshifumi Kitamura TEPCO’s Plan to Freeze Soil at Fukushima Site to Curb Contamination Failing

–

TOKYO (Sputnik)According to the Kyodo news agency, the employees of the Japanese company found black substance under the reactor with help of a telescopic arm and are expected to continue explorations in mid-February, using a robot, equipped with a camera.

The findings are likely to shed light on the state of the fuel, contained inside the damaged reactor, for the first time, in case they prove to be the nuclear fuel debris.

The explorations will be aimed at identifying the quantity of the possible nuclear fuel debris, that should be eliminated while dealing with the effects of the Fukushima disaster.

The Fukushima disaster took place in March 2011, as earthquake triggered a tsunami and hit the NPP, leading to the leakage of radioactive materials and the shutdown of the plant. The total of three reactors had been operating at the power plant before the incident.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!