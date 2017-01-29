At Least Three Malaysian Boat Passengers Die After Being Rescued

BEIJING (Sputnik) — At least three people among found passengers from a tourist boat, which sank off the Malaysian coast, die after being rescued, media reported Sunday, citing the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

Rescuers Find 25 Tourists From Disappeared Boat Near Malaysia, Six Still Missing

According to the Xinhua news agency, three people passed away among the 25 people rescued, while six people remained missing.

A tourist boat traveling to Mengalum Island with 28 Chinese nationals and three crew members on board was reported missing on Sunday after it did not return from the excursion.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that the Malaysian rescue teams had found 25 people from the boat, including two crew members.