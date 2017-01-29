Afghan Forces Kill 49 Militants in Seven Counter-Terrorism Operations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 49 militants were eliminated in seven counter-terrorism operations across Afghanistan, conducted by the Afghan National Defense and Security forces, the Interior Minister said Sunday.

"The operations were conducted in Helmand, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Farah, Jowzjan, Herat and Faryab provinces, as a result 49 armed militants were killed, six wounded and five others were arrested by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces," the ministry said in a statement.

The weapons, including three rocket launchers, two PK machine guns and six AK-47 rifles, were also confiscated during the operations, the ministry added.

Currently the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are conducting joint operations across the country, aimed at combating terrorism.

Afghanistan is experiencing political, social and security instability, in particular, due to the activity of Taliban, a militant group formed in the 1990s, seeking to establish Sharia law in the country. The crisis in the country prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as the Daesh.