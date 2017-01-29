Register
    Afghan security forces patrol following an operation against Islamic State (IS) militants in Achin district in Nangarhar province (File)

    Afghan Forces Kill 49 Militants in Seven Counter-Terrorism Operations

    © AFP 2016/ Noorullah Shirzada
    Asia & Pacific
    49 armed militants were killed in seven operations in different provinces of Afghanistan, according to the Interior Minister.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 49 militants were eliminated in seven counter-terrorism operations across Afghanistan, conducted by the Afghan National Defense and Security forces, the Interior Minister said Sunday.

    "The operations were conducted in Helmand, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Farah, Jowzjan, Herat and Faryab provinces, as a result 49 armed militants were killed, six wounded and five others were arrested by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces," the ministry said in a statement.

    In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015 photo, Afghan Taliban fighters listen to Mullah Mohammed Rasool, unseen, the newly-elected leader of a breakaway faction of the Taliban, in Farah province, Afghanistan
    © AP Photo/
    Over 40 Killed in Taliban Attack on Police Station in Southern Afghanistan
    The weapons, including three rocket launchers, two PK machine guns and six AK-47 rifles, were also confiscated during the operations, the ministry added.

    Currently the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are conducting joint operations across the country, aimed at combating terrorism.

    Afghanistan is experiencing political, social and security instability, in particular, due to the activity of Taliban, a militant group formed in the 1990s, seeking to establish Sharia law in the country. The crisis in the country prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as the Daesh.

    military operation, Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), Afghanistan
      peaceactivist2
      Make sure they are the enemy, shoot first question later tactics are many clear evidences in the US urban streets.
