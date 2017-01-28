Afghan Military Kills 13 Militants, Including Three Daesh Members

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 13 militants, among them three members of the Daesh terrorist group, were killed in two separate operations in different parts of Afghanistan, local media reported Saturday, citing military officials.

The 205 Atal Military Corps, part of the Afghan National Army, killed 10 militants in the Arghandab district of the southern Zabul province, seizing a number of weapons, the TOLO news outlet reported.

In a separate operation, three Daesh members were killed by the security forces after dozens of Daesh militants attacked a check post in the Ghani Khail district of the eastern Nangarhar province on Friday, according to the media outlet.

Currently the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are conducting offensive operations across the country, aimed at combating terrorism.