15:33 GMT +327 January 2017
    Bhutanese refugee family (File)

    WFP Aid to Reach Thousands of Bhutanese Refugees Despite Lack of Funding

    © AFP 2016/ DIPTENDU DUTTA
    UN World Food Programme (WFP) will continue to provide food aid to 10,800 of the most vulnerable Bhutanese refugees in February, according to official statement.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Despite a severe lack of funding, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) will provide food aid to 10,800 of the most vulnerable Bhutanese refugees in February, the organization said in a statement Friday.

    "WFP continues to provide full rations to some 3,100 of the most vulnerable refugees including the elderly, people with disabilities, and single mothers … With the remainder of the funds available, WFP will continue to provide monthly rations of 10 kilograms of rice to the remaining 7,700 refugees," the statement said.

    Tribal plantation workers burn houses belonging to indigenous Bodo tribesmen after ethnic clashes in Balijuri village, in Sonitpur district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    India Seeks Support of Bhutan in Fight Against Militants in Assam State
    The full monthly rations consist of 17 kilograms (37 pounds) of food, including rice, vegetable oil, and a variety of dried pulses, or edible seeds, and will guarantee a daily consumption of 2,100 calories per person, the statement continued.

    WFP will also promote the "expansion of vegetable gardens with tools, seeds and guidance" in an effort to promote self-reliance among refugees.

    Bhutan, a country situated in the Himalayas between Tibet and India, has enacted restrictive citizenship laws, which led to widespread repression of Nepali-speaking southern Bhutanese people, known as the Lhotshampas. As a result, over 100,000 Lhotshampas refugees fled the country to Nepal seeking asylum, since the early 1990s.

