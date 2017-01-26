Register
18:20 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Traditionally dressed Aboriginal performers participate in a smoking ceremony on the foreshore of Sydney Harbour as part of Australia Day celebrations in Sydney, Australia, January 26, 2017

    Thousands Protest Australia Day in Sydney Condemning Holiday as 'Invasion Day'

    © REUTERS/ AAP/Brendan Esposito
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    19812

    Thousands of people took to the streets in Australia's Sydney on Thursday to protest Australia Day as a national holiday as it is marks the invasion that led to elimination of Aboriginal culture, local media reported.

    White house
    © Flickr/ John Connell
    Pro-Immigration Group Protests Trump’s Border Wall Order Outside the White House
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Australia Day, otherwise known as First Landing Day or Foundation Day, celebrates the anniversary of the arrival of the First Fleet from Great Britain to Australia’s Sydney Cove in 1788. However, the date has sparked a debate among some Australians, particularly Aborigines. Opponents say that the arrival of the First Fleet marks a day of invasion and genocide rather than Australia's National Day, and seek to have the date of the holiday changed.

    "That is not a day to celebrate. This was an invasion and it’s still going on today. We’ve got to start looking at what is right or wrong in this country and it’s totally wrong to celebrate the massacres of our people," Ken Canning, one of the rally organizers, said to a crowd of protesters as quoted by the news.com.au website.

    ​David Bell, another organizer, branded the holiday as a "national disgrace" and a "day which marked the beginning of a genocide."

    The protest, which took place in Sydney’s Aboriginal community, Redfern, turned violent when a protester ignited a flag, injuring one police officer and a woman participating in the demonstration, according to media reports.

    "A brief struggle ensued following the incident during which an officer was injured. He has been taken to hospital for assessment. A woman who was participating in the march also sustained minor injuries," a spokeswoman for the New South Wales Police told the news website.

    ​The spokeswoman confirmed that this incident was "isolated" during an "otherwise peaceful demonstration."

    The police also confirmed that one man was arrested and taken to a local police station for questioning.

    Related:

    'Provocation Against Russia': German Party Protests NATO War Games
    Greenpeace Protesters Against Trump’s Policies Climb Crane Near White House
    RT Reporter Detained at US Inauguration Protests Faces Up to 10 Years of Prison
    Tags:
    protest, Australia Day, Sydney, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      In other words, the only justice is when all white people are gone. *sarcasm* That's essentially the protester message.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok