Seven Including Indian Army Officer Die in Kashmir Avalanches

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Six civilians and an Indian Army officer were buried under three separate avalanches killed in India administered Kashmir on Wednesday. The army officer was killed in a snow avalanche which destroyed an army camp at Sonemarg, a popular tourist destination during the summers.

Four from the same family were buried in Bandipora district and two persons died in Kupwara. Senior police officer Syed Javaid Mujtaba Gillani said a home crumpled under the weight of heavy snow killing the four people from the same family.

Local authorities have warned of a "high danger" avalanche in many parts of the region, especially along the heavily militarized border with Pakistan. Last year, at least 14 soldiers were killed in two avalanches in the region. "There is forecast of widespread rain/snow with isolated and fairly widespread heavy snowfall on January 25, widespread rain/snow with scattered heavy falls on January 26, and fairly widespread to isolated rain/snow from January 27-28," read a statement of the Divisional Administration.

Meanwhile, normal life halted across the Kashmir valley after fresh snowfall since Tuesday. The strategically important Srinagar-Jammu highway has been closed since Tuesday due to heavy snowfall. Power outages have become frequent in many parts of the valley. "For the next two days there are chances of widespread snowfall and rains across Jammu & Kashmir," predicts the meteorological department.