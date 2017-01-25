Register
    DRDO AEW&C, on Embraer ERJ 145 as a platform

    India's Home-Made 'Eye-in-Sky' to Fly at Republic Day March for First Time

    Despite the induction of three home-made AEW&C systems, India is far behind its arch rival China and Pakistan. To match their capabilities, India may have to buy additional AEW&C from Israel.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India will showcase its homemade Airborne Early Warning & Control System (AEW&C) to the general public for the first time at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. AEW&C systems, mounted on Brazilian planes, are popularly called ‘Eye in the Sky' for their ability to scan wide air spaces for hostile aircraft.

    "AEW&C system consists of multiple sensors for surveillance and signal intelligence. It helps in air defense operations and is capable of communicating using many frequencies. Their induction will make the country self-reliant and position India among the top five countries with this capability," read a statement released by India's Ministry of Defense.

    India had acquired three Brazilian aircraft for $ 208 million for its indigenous AEW&C program in 2008. The project was delayed for reasons that included bribery charges on a Brazilian company. India's other AWACS India program is running on schedule and likely to be available for the Indian Air Force from 2024. The AWACS can simultaneously track flying objects and monitor movements on the ground or in the sea.

    Currently, India has three Phalcon AEWAC&S which use Israeli early-warning radars mounted on top of Russian-made IL-76 aircraft. Three home-made AEW&C system, equipped with 240-degree coverage radars, will supplement the three Phalcons. Nevertheless, India will have to further strength the air defense capacity as its rival China has over 20 AEWAC&S, while Pakistan has eight such systems.

    Meanwhile, India is engaged in a procurement contract with Russia's Rosoboronexport State Corp and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for two A-50EI Phalcon which will be mounted on the IL-476-90 airframe.

