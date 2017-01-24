Register
24 January 2017
    Vehicles ply on a smog enveloped morning during a two-week experiment to reduce the number of cars to fight pollution in New Delhi, India.

    Indian Nod for Kyoto Protocol

    © AP Photo/ Tsering Topgyal
    Asia & Pacific
    The Indian Cabinet, the country's apex decision making body, has approved the ratification of Kyoto Protocol at a time when the US has turned lukewarm.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has approved the ratification of the Second Commitment Period of the Kyoto Protocol on containing the emission of Green House gases. The meeting of the Federal Cabinet was chaired by PM Modi

    The second commitment period of the Kyoto Protocol was adopted in 2012 and till date 65 countries have ratified the Second Commitment Period.

    Ratification of the Kyoto Protocol by India will encourage other developing countries to undertake this exercise.

    According to the official statement, "In view of the critical role played by India is securing international consensus on climate change issues, this decision will further underlines India's leadership in the comity of nations committed to global cause of environmental protection and climate justice. Implementation of Clean Development Mechanism projects under this commitment period in accordance with Sustainable Development priorities will attract some investments in India as well."

    The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change seeks to stabilize Green House Gas concentrations in the atmosphere at a level that would minimize interference with the climate system.

    The Kyoto Protocol places commitments on developed nations to undertake mitigation targets and to provide financial resources and transfer of technology to the developing countries. India being a developed country have no mandatory mitigation targets under the Kyoto Protocol.

    The Kyoto Protocol was adopted in 1997 and the first commitment period was from 2008 to 2012. At Doha in 2012, the amendments to Kyoto Protocol for the second commitment period were successfully adopted for the period 2013 to 2020.

     

    Tags:
    ecology, Kyoto protocol, India
