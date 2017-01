MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the ISPR, Ababeel has a maximum range of 2,200 kilometers (1,367 miles), can deliver multiple warheads, evade enemy radars, and strike multiple targets with high precision.

"Pakistan has conducted its first successful flight test of Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile Ababeel. … The flight was aimed at validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system," the ISPR stated in their press release.