Syrian Opposition Expects Ceasefire Monitoring Mechanisms in Final Document

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The key point of the discussions in Astana talks are particular mechanisms for ensuring the ceasefire regime, a source in the Syrian opposition told Sputnik Tuesday.

"Discussions about establishing of particular mechanisms for ceasefire and its guaranteeing in Syria are currently underway," the source said.

He added that guarantors and Russia, in particular, made sure that the ceasefire would be respected, but that was not enough.

"We would like to see the document, which will outline the mechanisms for ceasefire control," the source stressed.

Earlier this week, a UN source told Sputnik that the document was focused on the ceasefire.

The meeting between Syrian armed opposition and government started in Kazakh capital of Astana on Monday. Russian, Iranian, Turkish, US and UN delegations are also present at the meeting.

