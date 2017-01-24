China May Have Deployed Missiles Not Far From Border With Russia

© AP Photo/ Martin Mejia Russia, China May Develop Joint Response to US Missile Defense in Asia - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (Sputnik) – The brigade is said to have been deployed in the Daqinq city, the Apple Daily newspaper reported. Another brigade was reportedly deployed in the city of Xinyang in the central Chinese province of Henan.

The third missile brigade is going to be deployed in the northwestern Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, according to the newspaper.

The DF-41 may carry up to 10 nuclear warheads and hit targets that are up 14,000 kilometers (about 8,700 miles) away from the launch site.