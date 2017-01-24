Register
    DF-41 ICBM

    China May Have Deployed Missiles Not Far From Border With Russia

    © Photo: Youtube/ 自由の声4
    Asia & Pacific
    One of three Chinese brigades of intercontinental missiles Dongfeng-41 (DF-41) may have been deployed in the northern province of Heilongjiang bordering Russia, local media reported on Tuesday.

    Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, and China's President Xi Jinping, leave after a meeting with business leader during the annual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation, APEC, Summit in Lima, Peru, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Martin Mejia
    Russia, China May Develop Joint Response to US Missile Defense in Asia - Foreign Ministry
    BEIJING (Sputnik) – The brigade is said to have been deployed in the Daqinq city, the Apple Daily newspaper reported. Another brigade was reportedly deployed in the city of Xinyang in the central Chinese province of Henan.

    The third missile brigade is going to be deployed in the northwestern Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, according to the newspaper.

    The DF-41 may carry up to 10 nuclear warheads and hit targets that are up 14,000 kilometers (about 8,700 miles) away from the launch site.

      michael
      operative word is 'may'...
    • Reply
      Darrell R
      That is a pretty impressive capability. The good side to this is that nations with these kind of capabilities think twice before going to war with each other.
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      Russia is a massive country took nearly 6 hours for Su-35s to travel from where they were manufactured in the east to where they will be stationed, some 8000 odd km.

      China is sensibly keeping them far away from NATO attack.
