Progress in Syrian Settlement to be Made Once Ceasefire Stabilized - Opposition

ASTANA (Sputnik) – The next steps in negotiations on the Syrian reconciliation can be taken once the ceasefire has stabilized, Mohammed Alloush, the head of the armed opposition delegation to the Astana talks, said Monday.

"The first step here is to implement the cessation of hostilities, when we will be sure that the ceasefire is real and got effect on the ground we could move to another step. We can discuss this on another rounds of negotiations after being sure that cessation is real on the ground," Alloush, the representative of the Jaysh al-Islam group, told reporters.

The Syrian government and the armed opposition are negotiating behind the closed doors. Damascus delegation is set to speak first, followed by the armed opposition, Russia, Iran, Turkey, the United States and the United Nations.

