Cyber Attacks Expected to Impede Next Presidential Elections in South Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the report by KISA, recapitulated by Yonhap News Agency, a series of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, as well as other types of cyber-attacks, may happen before the possible presidential election. They are anticipated to target key government and infrastructure facilities through the Internet-enabled devices.

The South Korean parliament decided to impeach President Park Geun-hye on December 9, due to her alleged corrupt practices. If the Constitutional Court recognizes the impeachment valid before June 9, new presidential election will be held within two months following the Court’s decision.