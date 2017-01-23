Kazakhstan Believes Syrian Crisis Settlement Lies in Talks - Foreign Minister

"Today's meeting is a clear demonstration of the international community's efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement of the situation in Syria. Kazakhstan believes that the only correct way to resolve the situation in Syria should be negotiations based on mutual trust and understanding," Abdrakhmanov said in the address.
The next few days of intra-Syrian negotiations in Kazakhstan should be used to achieve a breakthrough in resolving the Syrian crisis, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov added.
"We are providing you with the platform and the conditions to start negotiations… The next few days are very important," Abdrakhmanov said, noting that the delegates "should use this opportunity to ensure a real breakthrough."
"To the armed opposition groups… we thank them for their participation, for their tremendous efforts in arriving here today," Abdrakhmanov said at the start of the intra-Syrian talks in the Kazakh capital.
The Astana talks on Syrian settlement will start in the hotel Rixos President Astana at 07:00 GMT on Monday and are expected to end at 07:00 GMT on Tuesday. The negotiations brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran will be held behind closed doors.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They will soon find out that there maybe no negotiations , and was best just to keep killing them. Same way they started the mess. They killed the police, doctors, Civil Defense with FRANCE ion the lead to create a new group that will supplant the real gov CD.
cast235
And now they talking humanitarian? REALLY? Trying to play the SAVIORS of SYRIA? They have something else coming. THE SYRIAN PEOPLE HATES THEM.