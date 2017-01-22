It's Time: India's Kudankulam NPP 2nd Power Unit Reaches Full Capacity

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The second power unit of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP) in India, which is currently being constructed with the Russian participation, reached its full capacity for the first time on Sunday, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said.

“Tonight, after finalizing the stage of physical experiments at a power level of 90 percent and obtaining the approval from India’s watchdog, the power plant of the second unit reached 100 percent of the nominal level of neutron power,” Rosatom’s Vice President for South Asia Projects Andrei Lebedev said, as quoted in the statement.

The company is currently planning to conduct complex dynamic tests at the NPP for a period of 15 days, according to the statement.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India and Rosatom launched a joint project to build the Kudankulam NPP in 2012. The first unit reached full capacity in July 2014, and is currently India’s most powerful reactor with a maximum operating capacity of 1,000 megawatt.

On October 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the second unit of the Kudankulam NPP via videoconferencing.

Dedication of Kudankulam 2 & laying of foundation of Kudankulam 3 & 4 show results of India-Russia cooperation in civil nuclear energy. pic.twitter.com/f689HXKn8G — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 15 октября 2016 г.

According to Rosatom, Russia and India are currently drafting an intergovernmental credit document on construction of the third unit of the NPP.