Thai Tourists Taken Hostage in Myanmar Released

"The incident was caused by the Karen group wanting to know why the Thai authorities had arrested their persons, but after talking with the group and making a good understanding between both sides, they agreed to free all Thai tourists and let them cross the border safely back to Thailand," Thai Infantry Regiment commander said, as quoted by the newspaper.
According to the newspaper, on Wednesday, Thai police anti-trafficking department arrested six prostitutes aged between 16 and 17 years and two agents who brought the women from Payathonzu, Myanmar, to Thailand.
