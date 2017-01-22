Thai Tourists Taken Hostage in Myanmar Released

© AFP 2016/ MOHD RASFAN UN Special Envoy: Myanmar Losing Credibility Over Denying Rohingya Abuse

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The group of Thai tourists, crossing the border at Payathonzu were taken hostage by the military group, operating Karen State, in retaliation for the arrest of Karen sex workers by Thai authorities earlier his week, the Nation newspaper reported, citing the Royal Thai Army.

"The incident was caused by the Karen group wanting to know why the Thai authorities had arrested their persons, but after talking with the group and making a good understanding between both sides, they agreed to free all Thai tourists and let them cross the border safely back to Thailand," Thai Infantry Regiment commander said, as quoted by the newspaper.

According to the newspaper, on Wednesday, Thai police anti-trafficking department arrested six prostitutes aged between 16 and 17 years and two agents who brought the women from Payathonzu, Myanmar, to Thailand.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!