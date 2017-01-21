Over 40 Killed in Taliban Attack on Police Station in Southern Afghanistan

© AP Photo/ Noorullah Shirzada NATO Mission Dismisses Taliban’s Claims of Downed US Drone - Statement

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Anadolu news agency, police spokesman Zia Durani said that the Taliban attacked a police station located in Maiwand District of Kandahar Province, killing 43 people, including 16 police officers.

The attack was conducted by four columns on militants, and it was repulsed due to the arrived additional forces.

Afghanistan is suffering from the activity of Taliban, a militant group formed in the 1990s, seeking to establish a strict Sharia law in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The crisis in the country prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as the Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in Russia and Afghanistan.

