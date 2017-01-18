Register
18:06 GMT +318 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Protestors gather at Marina beach demanding a ban be lifted on the traditional sport of bull-taming, or Jallikattu, in Chennai, India

    Bullfighting Ban Creates Social Uprising in Southern India

    © AP Photo/
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 1610

    The protests over bull fighting or Jallikattu have split the liberals and traditionalists over the definition of what should be interpreted as cruelty in a sport, with a folk tradition of Tamil Nadu ought to be banned.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Hundreds of thousands people in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu have come together to protest the ban on the popular bull-taming sport — Jallikattu. The protestors gathered at the Marina beach in Chennai on Tuesday and refused to budge all through the night until Chief Minister O Panneerselvam made the government's position clear on conducting the sport in the future.

    ​The local police have booked several persons for letting loose their bulls in defiance of the Supreme Court's orders. Reports suggested that the bull-taming sport were held in a low key manner, without proper safety arrangements. The state administration refused to acknowledge the accidents that were reported from such venues.

    "Ignoring Tamil peoples' voice is dangerous for the society- don't play with fire. Entire India is one on this issue- we shall not allow anyone to divide Indians and platy divisive politics. Let's stand under the Tricolor [Indian national flag] and forge national unity for Jallikattu," says Tarun Vijay, former senior parliamentarian.

    During Jallikattu, a rampaging bull is released into a crowd. The brave among them attempt to grab the bull's hump and ride it for as long as possible, attempting to bring it to a stop. In some cases, participants must ride long enough to remove flags affixed to the bull's horns. Bulls are bred specifically by people of the village for the event and attended mainly by many villages' temple bulls.

    In 2014, India's apex court banned the sport called Jallikattu on grounds of animal cruelty. The order, however, didn't go down well with Tamil Nadu political parties which sought a review of the judgment. The Supreme Court turned down the plea and in January 2016, the Central Government issued a notification lifting the ban on Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu with certain restrictions.

    But People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) got a stay order from the Supreme Court, meaning the sport was suspended. Those supporting the sport had demanded that the court pronounce its verdict before a major festival on January 15, the day this sport witnesses its high noon. The court however refused to buckle and reserved its verdict on a later date, sparking more protests across the state.

    Tags:
    protests, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok