Missing MH370 Flight Search Was ‘Thorough, Comprehensive’ - Malaysia Airlines

Search Operations for Missing Flight MH370 Suspended After Three Years - JACC Statement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Australian government's Joint Agency Coordination Centre (JACC), heading the search along with China and Malaysia, announced earlier in the day its decision to suspend the three-year operation amid lack of results.

“The search has been a thorough and comprehensive effort spanning over 120,000 square kilometres of the South Indian Ocean and we share in the sorrow that the search has not produced the outcome that everyone had hoped for,” it said in a statement as quoted by the New Straits Times newspaper.

The company also expressed hope that the aircraft would eventually be found.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, disappeared from radars in March 2014 with 239 people on board.

Since 2014, Australia, China and Malaysia have been undertaking joint attempts in order to find the missing aircraft.