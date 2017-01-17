Register
17 January 2017
    South Korean President Park Geun-Hye bows during an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 29 November 2016

    Unidentified Hackers Attempt to Disrupt Probe Into Park Geun-hye’s Scandal

    © REUTERS/ Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool
    Asia & Pacific
    A special prosecution team investigating the political scandal maelstron surrounding President of South Korea Park Geun-hye has implemented enhanced security measures after a hack attack on the team’s intranet.

    Two Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors are launched during a successful intercept test
    © Flickr/ U.S. Missile Defense Agency
    Lotte Group Delays Acquisition of THAAD Deployment Site in South Korea - Company Official
    The team is probing allegations Park extorted money and favors from top Korean conglomerates and allowed a friend to interfere with government affairs in violation of the country's constitution.

    Recently, prosecutors stepped up their related investigation into the heir of the giant Samsung group, Lee Jae-yong, on suspicion of involvement in quid-pro-quo dealings between Samsung and Choi-linked organizations.

    According to a prosecution team official cited by the Korea Times, unknown hackers tried to conduct an attack through one of the prosecutors' email accounts on Korea's largest internet portal, Naver, but the attack was blocked before it caused any damage or leaked data

    "It seems the hacker tried to extract information from the team's intranet by gaining access to the prosecutor's account and installing a malicious code in the laptop," the official said, adding that the attack originated overseas and that it probably aimed at disrupting the probe into the corruption scandal.

    The team, led by special prosecutor Park Young-soo, has been maintaining cyber security by using its own intranet and barring internet connection via desktop computers. Those were only used for making records of statements and reports on investigations or sharing data with team members via a special messenger program.

    South Korean flag
    © Flickr/ Republic of Korea
    Ban Ki-moon Hints at Presidential Bid, Seeks National Integration of South Korea
    When connecting to the Internet, the team used security-certified individual laptops or devices.

    After the hack attempt incident, additional measures were taken to boost security, such as activating anti-wiretap devices and strengthening security walls on each computer.

    Security personnel guards the team's office building in Daechi-dong, Seoul, around the elevator on ground level and at the main gate 24/7. A fingerprint recognition system keeps the emergency staircases shut.    

