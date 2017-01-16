Bishkek Plane Crash Death Toll Rises to 30

The death toll after a Turkish cargo plane on a flight from Hong-Kong has crashed near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, has risen up to 30, Kyrgyz Health Ministry reported.

"We are confirming data on the number of those killed in the plane crash, lists vary but at least 30 locals and crew members are estimated to have died," the official told RIA Novosti.

​Earlier it has been reported that the plane has crashed near the Manas airport during landing approach due to poor weather conditions, crashing on a village near the airport and destroying at least 15 homes. Eight people have been taken to hospitals, including six children.

Фото опубликовано Sputnik Кыргызстан (@sputnik.kg) Янв 15 2017 в 8:28 PST

سقوط طائرة b747 تابعة لشركة MY CARGO التركية ، #TK6491 قبيل هبوطها في مطار بشكيك في قيرقيزستان ، ووفاة 16 شخصاً بعضهم سكان.@sulaiman320 pic.twitter.com/1XMmdbZcjm — Boarding | بوردينج (@BoardingAV) January 16, 2017

​Kyrgyz Emergency Ministry also reported that there were 4 crew members onboard aircraft, one of them survived.