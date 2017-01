–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Swedish-made Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet crashed to the ground after going into a stunt maneuver during an airshow dedicated to Children’s Day, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported.

The airport was closed to clear the runaway, the news outlet said, adding that the authorities had open an investigation into the incident.

Thailand has purchased 12 Gripen C/D-model single-engine fighter jets from Sweden since 2008, according to the newspaper.

