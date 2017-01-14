Get Smart: Indian Army to Rely on Better Tech to Defend Bases From Terrorists

© AP Photo/ Dar Yasin India Approves $3.2 billion Purchase Plan to Boost Night Warfare of Armed Forces

New Delhi (Sputnik) – General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Staff of the Indian Army, recently emphasized that if steps are taken to improve the defensive capabilities of military camps, less soldiers will be needed to protect them from the threat of terrorist attacks. Military camps have become prime targets of terrorists since last year. In his first press conference in New Delhi since assuming office January 1, General Rawat said that the army had to come up with better solutions to defense than the commitment of additional troops.

“We found various conditions such as bad weather and human error, like a sentry falling asleep. So there is a need to empower our troops with technology. What the adversary wants is for us to place more human resources. But we should not get into fort mentality, but imbibe technology,” Rawat said.

The commander of the Indian Army has also laid out its priorities for procuring weapons and equipment. “Casualties take place because of bullet injuries. We are looking at [purchasing] ballistic helmets. Today we are using patkas (traditional headwear) which only protects one’s forehead. We are also looking at [purchasing] better bulletproof jackets,” he said. General Rawat has said that the army needs to start looking 5-10 years ahead, in terms of what weapons systems the armed forces should use. Recently, the Indian Army has initiated a process to procure night vision scopes for long-range machine guns and tanks along with software-defined radio in an endeavor to achieve network-centric warfare capabilities.

India has also decided to revive a four-year-old plan to purchase 200 mini-drones. The Indian Army will use these drones for the surveillance and detection of enemy movement. The army expects to use these to conduct post-strike damage assessments. The Indian Army lost 89 soldiers in 2016 in various attacks at different locations, primarily at military camps. The attacks were conducted by Islamist extremists and the government has defined them as acts of terrorism.

