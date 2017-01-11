China Likely to Pressure Vietnam to Stop Supply of India-Made Akash Missiles

On Thursday, Nguyen is expected to arrive in China to discuss regional security. Ahead of the visit, Chinese media affiliated with the country's authorities reported that India's attempts to enhance military ties with Vietnam could undermine stability in the region.
The Times of India newspaper reported that during the visit the Vietnamese official would be under pressure in the issues of potential purchase of Indian military equipment, including the Akash missiles.
The Akash missile, which is almost entirely Indian-made and developed, has been in production since 2009. Akash is capable of striking aerial targets at altitudes of up to 18,000 kilometers (11,000 miles) and at distances up to 18 miles away. It can destroy both aircraft and other missiles.
All comments
Show new comments (0)