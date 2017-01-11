Samsung Company Heir Named as Suspect in S Korea Corruption Scandal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Yonhap news agency, Lee’s summoning came after the investigation uncovered information about Samsung’s alleged funding to Choi’s company, on an electronic tablet suspected to belong to the confidante.

"There are nearly a hundred emails stored on the recently submitted tablet PC. They are mostly about how Core Sports International was established, the way it received funding from Samsung and how the money has been spent in Germany," Lee Kyu-chul is quoted as saying by the media.

© AP Photo/ Rene Schutze/Polfoto South Korea Nullifies Passport of Daughter of Impeached President's Friend

Based on the information gathered during the corruption probe, Lee is suspected of striking a contract with Choi, wherein he gave 22 billion wan ($18.3 million) in financial support to a German-based company owned by Choi in return for business-related favors.

The Samsung vice chairman is scheduled to be questioned early on Thursday.

On December 9, 2016, South Korea's parliament voted in favor of removing Park from office as the president was at the center of a scandal around Choi, who is said to have pressured the county's biggest corporations and extorted money from them for her non-commercial funds abroad.

