Turkish Security Forces Arrest 442 People in Anti-Terrorist Raids in January

During the operations against the PKK, dozens of handmade explosives and mines were destroyed and dozens of units of ammunition and small arms were seized, the publication reads.
Moreover, the security forces arrested 25 migrant smugglers and apprehended over 1,500 undocumented migrants as part of efforts against illegal immigration.
The FETO, made up of supporters of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, is designated a terrorist organization by Ankara. Following the July coup attempt, thousands of people, mostly officials, legal and educational workers, were detained or dismissed, commonly over alleged ties to Gulen and his organization.
