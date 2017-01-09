'Humble Leader': No Massive Celebrations in N Korea on Kim Jong-Un's Birthday

© AP Photo/ Jon Chol Jin Thousands in North Korea Rally to Support Kim Jong-un, Nuclear Plans

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — North Korean leader is believed to turn 33 or 34 on Sunday, as his age is concealed.

According to the NHK World news outlet, Kim's birthday was not proclaimed as a national holiday and no special events were organized, despite the October reports on large-scale celebrations.

Some experts believe North Korean leadership was seeking to portray Kim as a "humble leader."

In 2014, Kim's birthday celebrations were marked by former basketball player Dennis Rodman's singing "Happy Birthday" to him in Pyongyang.

Kim Jong-un became North Korean leader in 2011 after the death of his father Kim Jong II.

