23:55 GMT +307 January 2017
    Pedestrians walk across a bridge in Beijing on December 1, 2015

    Beijing to Take 300,000 High-Emission Cars Off Roads in 2017, Mayor Says

    © AFP 2016/ GOH CHAI HIN
    Asia & Pacific
    The Chinese authorities plan to continue removing high-emission cars from Beijing’s roads in 2017 as part of the plan to ease pollution, local media reported Saturday.

    BEIJING (Sputnik) – A total of 300,000 high-emission vehicles will be taken off Beijing’s roads by the end of the year, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the city’s acting mayor, Cai Qi.

    The official added that Beijing also plans to reduce coal consumption by 30 percent and modernize 2,600 enterprises to meet emission standards.

    A resident rides an electric bicycleacross a street amid heavy smog as vehicles wait for a traffic light next to a statue of pandas, a landmark of the Wangjing area in Beijing, China, December 1, 2015
    © REUTERS/ China Daily
    Beijing to Ban Old Cars on Some Days Amid Dire Pollution Fears
    In November, the Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Bureau said that the city had removed 340,000 aging high-emission vehicles from roads since the beginning of 2016.

    China remains the world's largest source of carbon emissions and air pollution, with air quality in major cities far below international standards.

    From December 16 to 21, authorities in Beijing and 23 other cities across north and central China announced a red smog alert, the utmost warning level for air pollution in China.

