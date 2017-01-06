Register
14:57 GMT +306 January 2017
    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (4th L) shakes hands with Russia's Rear Admiral Eduard Mikhailov at the anti-submarine navy ship Admiral Tributs at the south pier in Metro Manila, Philippines January 6, 2017

    Philippine President Goes Aboard Russian Destroyer in Manila

    © REUTERS/ Noel Celis/Pool
    Asia & Pacific
    0 9510

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte went on board of the Admiral Tributs, Russian anti-submarine destroyer, which arrived in Manila, according to the statement of the Russian Embassy.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday went on board a Russian anti-submarine destroyer in the port city of Manila, the Russian Embassy in the country said.

    A Russian sailor (R) speaks to Filipino visitors during a public tour of the anti-submarine navy ship Admiral Tributs at the south pier in Manila on January 5, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ TED ALJIBE
    Captain Duterte: Philippine President May Go Aboard Russian Warships in Manila
    The Admiral Tributs destroyer arrived in the Philippine capital on Tuesday together with a sea tanker Boris Butoma in a gesture of goodwill and to restock food. The ships are due to leave by Saturday.

    "President Duterte went aboard the Admiral Tributs today, he took a tour of the ship in the company of Rear Adm. [Eduard] Mikhailov, the mission chief and deputy commander of the Pacific Fleet, as well as Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Igor Khovaev," the Embassy told RIA Novosti.

    President Duterte is expected to visit Moscow early this year at an invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a wide range of topics, including trade in weapons. Duterte has not ruled out a defense alliance with Russia.

