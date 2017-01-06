Register
11:31 GMT +306 January 2017
Live
    Search
    The shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force P3 Orion is seen on low level cloud while the aircraft searches for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the southern Indian Ocean, near the coast of Western Australia

    Missing MH370 Aircraft Search to Conclude Within Fortnight

    © AP Photo/ Rob Griffith
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    MH370: A Baffling Mystery Solved? (23)
    0 2010

    The search, which has been conducted by Malaysia, China and Australia across vast areas of the Indian Ocean since the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 plane disappeared in 2014, is now coming to an end after covering some 120,000 square kilometers (46,000 square miles).

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The search for the missing wreckage from the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 will conclude in two weeks, Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said Friday.

    "We are in the final lap within these two weeks. Once we complete that, they will report to us, and then we will have a tripartite meeting. We hope that we can find the plane and we pray really hard that the search will bear some fruit for us," Liow said, as quoted by the New Straits Times newspaper.

    The search, which has been conducted by Malaysia, China and Australia across vast areas of the Indian Ocean since the plane disappeared in 2014, is now coming to an end after covering some 120,000 square kilometers (46,000 square miles) and costing some $145 million, with the three countries set to look into the final report and decide on their next move, the minister added.

    Beachgoers walk past a sand sculpture made by Indian sand artist Sudersan Pattnaik with a message of prayers for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370
    © AFP 2016/ Asit Kumar
    Relatives Scour Beaches for MH370 Debris After 1,000 Days
    In December, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said the plane was unlikely to be in the search zone, which is concentrated in the southern part of the Indian Ocean, and could be further to the north. The end of the search operation was slated for 2017.

    Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014, less than an hour after takeoff. There were 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board the Boeing 777 aircraft. So far, several pieces of debris suspected to come from the aircraft have been found at different locations, including in Mozambique, South Africa and the French island of Reunion.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    MH370: A Baffling Mystery Solved? (23)

    Related:

    Sick of Waiting for Answers, MH370 Families Head to Madagascar to Keep Searching
    Sonar Search for Flight MH370 Turns Up Ocean Debris, No Sign of Missing Plane
    MH370 Plane Was Not Configured for Landing – Australian Transport Safety Bureau
    MH370 Victims’ Families Seek Help From ‘More Experienced’ US Lawyers
    Tags:
    MH370, Liow Tiong Lai, China, Australia, Malaysia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok