Japan Recalls Ambassador to South Korea Over 'Comfort Women' Statue Erection

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Commenting on the occasion, Suga said that Seoul failed to resolve the issue of erecting monuments to "comfort women" on request of Tokyo.
"We have repeatedly asked South Korea to handle the resolution of this issue appropriately, but the situation has not improved, so we have taken this action," Suga said on Friday, as quoted by The Bangkok Post.
According to Suga, apart from the temporary recalling of ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine, Japan is also halting currency swap talks.
Under the deal, the Japanese government poured 1 billion yen (9.61 million dollars) into the South Korean foundation to care for the surviving comfort women and their families.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete an issue of face on both sides perhaps.
michael