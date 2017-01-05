China Launches Country’s Longest High-Speed Train Route

–

BEIJING (Sputnik)The high speed train named "Shangri-la of the World," left the Chinese city of Kunming for Beijing earlier in the day at 11:05 a.m. local time (03:05 GMT), Xinhua news agency reported.

The trip takes about 13 hours. A ticket for a second-class seat on the train costs 1,147 yuan ($166).

China currently has the world’s longest high-speed rail network with over 22,000 km (13,600 miles) of track. Some Chinese high speed trains can reach operational speeds of 380 km/h (240 mph).

China plans to increase the total length of railways in the country to 175,000 km (109,000 miles) by 2025.

