China Launches Country’s Longest High-Speed Train Route

The trip takes about 13 hours. A ticket for a second-class seat on the train costs 1,147 yuan ($166).
China currently has the world’s longest high-speed rail network with over 22,000 km (13,600 miles) of track. Some Chinese high speed trains can reach operational speeds of 380 km/h (240 mph).
China plans to increase the total length of railways in the country to 175,000 km (109,000 miles) by 2025.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete China is all ways good for a World record !!! Bravo China !!!
tobi.gelando