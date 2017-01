BEIJING (Sputnik) – The non-manufacturing PMI went from 53.1 in November to 53.4 last month, showing the strongest rate in 17 months, Caixin said on Thursday.

A PMI reading of over 50.0 points signifies growth, while anything below that reflects contraction.

Meanwhile, the Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI for December was at 51.9, rising from 50.9 in November. According to Caixin, this is the best performance since January, 2013.

