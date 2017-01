BEIJING (Sputnik) – The checks for the year of 2016 were also launched with respect to 2,700 local administration officials and 256,000 rural officials and various employees, CCDI said in a statement.

According to CCDI data, over 2.5 million complaints were received last year.

A total of 413,000 administrative cases were launched last year and 415,000 people were punished.

