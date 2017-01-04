Japanese PM Abe Resolves 'to Build New Nation' Starting in 2017

TOKYO (Sputnik) — This year marks the 70th anniversary since the adoption of Japan’s pacifist constitution after its defeat in World War II. Abe urged the Japanese to do their best to improve the nation in the next 70 years.

"It is time that we keep our eyes firmly fixed on the next 70 years and begin to build a new nation," Abe told reporters, stressing Japan's future was "not something that is given to us."

"We the Japanese are called upon to carve out our own future with our own hands. An effort is now needed to do that," he added in his New Year resolution speech in Ise in the central Mie Prefecture.

According to Shinzo Abe, Japan will have this opportunity when the parliament next meets on January 20. He promised his administration would focus on economic recovery and stronger diplomatic relations in the new year.

