NATO, Afghan Civilian Aviators Integrate Airport Meteorology Efforts

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The combined team will track conditions for both civil and military flights, Turkish Air Force Brig. Gen. Murat Selcuk Col stated.

"In total, ten Afghan weather forecasters and observers will join the NATO multinational team to monitor and report weather at Afghanistan’s busiest airport," the release stated.

© AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul US Airstrikes in Afghanistan Hit Wedding Procession, Kill Civilians - Afghan Lawmaker

The US Central Command noted the airport’s essential functions, including meteorology, air traffic control and rescue services, are now operated by both NATO military personnel and Afghan civilian members.

NATO's Resolute Support mission has been deployed in Afghanistan since 2015. The mission succeeded NATO's International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), which operated in the country from 2003-2014.

