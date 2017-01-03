NATO, Afghan Civilian Aviators Integrate Airport Meteorology Efforts

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The combined team will track conditions for both civil and military flights, Turkish Air Force Brig. Gen. Murat Selcuk Col stated.
"In total, ten Afghan weather forecasters and observers will join the NATO multinational team to monitor and report weather at Afghanistan’s busiest airport," the release stated.
NATO's Resolute Support mission has been deployed in Afghanistan since 2015. The mission succeeded NATO's International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), which operated in the country from 2003-2014.
