Register
22:52 GMT +303 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Liaoning, China's only aircraft carrier (File)

    Rising Tensions: China Confirms Aircraft Carrier Drills Near Taiwan (VIDEO)

    © AFP 2016/ STR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 14222

    Days after needling Taipei by sailing 90 nautical miles south of the island, Beijing’s Liaoning aircraft carrier conducted drills in the South China Sea, exacerbating strained relations between China and Taiwan. China claimed that the drills were routine and in accordance with international law.

    On Monday, the People’s Liberation Army Navy blogged that the J-15 fighter jets on board the Liaoning aircraft carrier conducted flight tests and launched helicopters in "complex sea conditions."

    The move follows China’s late-December 2016 announcement that the Liaoning and the rest of the fleet would conduct routine drills in the western Pacific, and is one month after Beijing conducted unprecedented live-fire drills.

    Beijing lays claim to most of the contested South China Sea, where about $5 trillion in trade transits annually. Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam and Taiwan have claims as well.

    In July 2016 a Hague tribunal ruled that there was "no legal basis" for China’s claims in the resource-rich region, in a case brought by Manila. China rejected the authority of the court and its ruling, calling it "ill-founded" and "naturally null and void."

    Tensions between Taiwan and China were renewed after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s telephone call to US President-elect Donald Trump in December, which broke a decades-old diplomatic custom. It was also confirmed last week that Tsai would make two stops in the US on her way to Latin America, despite repeated calls from China requesting Washington to deny her access on American soil. 

    Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Tsai Ing-wen casts her vote in New Taipei City
    © AFP 2016/ Philippe Lopez
    Taiwan President to Visit US Amid China's Objections - Deputy Foreign Minister

    It is not clear whether Tsai will meet with Trump during her transit, but China feels that Tsai will make a play for her country’s formal independence while in America. Beijing is concerned that Washington will not stay true to the "One China" policy, which holds that Taiwan is a part of China, and therefore not able to establish independent diplomatic relations with other countries. 

    Referring to Trump, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that one individual could not upset historic precedent, telling The Guardian, "Thick mountains cannot stop the river from flowing into the sea." 

    In this Nov. 7, 2012 photo, US and Chinese national flags are hung outside a hotel during the U.S. Presidential election event, organized by the US embassy in Beijing
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Trump Toys With China Over Taiwan, 'Has Yet to Determine a Red Line'

    China recently intercepted a US underwater drone, and accused Washington of overreacting. "During this process, the US side's unilateral and open hyping up is inappropriate, and is not beneficial to the smooth resolution of this issue. We express regret at this," said Beijing’s Defense Ministry.

    On December 26, 2016, Taipei’s Ministry of Defense said that the Chinese aircraft carrier, along with five other ships, passed south of Taiwan, making their way to the South China Sea, eventually docking at Hainan Island, China’s southernmost province. 

    Japan was on alert as the Chinese fleet passed between the Okinawa and Miyako islands, and a P3C patrol aircraft and a Japanese Maritime Self Defense ship shadowed the flotilla. A helicopter from a Chinese ship flew near Miyako island, and was pursued by Japanese jets.

    Related:

    Beijing Warns Tokyo: 'China’s Military Will Not Sit Idly By' in South China Sea
    Did the Pentagon Chief Just Reignite South China Sea Tensions?
    Four-Decade First: US Navy Ships Dock at Vietnam’s Critical South China Sea Port
    Beijing Reportedly Looking Into Mini Nuke Plant to Power South China Sea Islands
    US Intel: Beijing Has Military Gear on Artificial Islands in South China Sea
    Tags:
    South China Sea dispute, aircraft carrier, Liaoning, People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), Taiwan, China, South China Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok