China Raises Green Awareness With Responsibility Covering Full Production Cycle

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Chinese State Council set out a policy on Tuesday that will require manufacturers to mind environmental protections throughout the entire production cycle.
"Manufacturers’ environmental responsibility in China will be extended from production processes to the entire life cycle of products, including design, circulation, recycling and disposal," the statement read.
According to state news agency Xinhua, the policy of extended producer responsibility is expected to take shape within three years, with relevant regulations to follow by 2025.
