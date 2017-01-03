India, Russia to Review Ties in Trump Geopolitical Era

Rogozin is officially attending the "Vibrant Gujarat Summit" in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and will utilize the opportunity for a high level political and strategic dialogue.
"Dmitry Rogozin will arrive in Gujarat on January 9 and will leave the next day. He is coming with a big delegation which includes officials from various business houses," sources in the Russian embassy told Sputnik. "Rogozin and Prime Minister Modi will have bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. There will be delegation level talks also," a source added.
The Vibrant Gujarat Summit will provide a good opportunity for India to evaluate its ties with all-weather friend Russia in the changing geopolitical situation.
Apart from the political and strategic issues, Modi-Rogozin talks will also focus on strengthening the economic partnership as both the countries have set their sights on increasing bilateral trade. There will also be discussions related to bilateral defense and energy projects.
There will be a display of Russian industrial strength as several Russian companies are participating in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete THE RIC should unite further. Get into CSTO. Then SCO, BRICS etc. ASEAN.. And don't DELAY.
cast235
Russia needs a PACE BADLY.