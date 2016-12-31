Stampede at Lorne Falls Festival Results in Dozens of Injuries

© REUTERS/ Mike Segar Two Dozen Injured in New York City Blaze

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Nineteen of the over 60 wounded were taken to the hospital on Friday night with serious injuries, The Sydney Morning Herald said on Saturday citing Ambulance Victoria's State Health Commander Paul Holman.

Out of the gravely injured, 13 are women and six are men, Holman said.

Barwon Health University Hospital in Geelong, Victoria said on Saturday morning that "all patients are in a stable condition with four of the 15 discharged home, the remainder will be admitted for further treatment and observation."

The stampede at the Falls Festival occurred on Friday night when fans rushed from one performance stage to another and some people in the front of the crowd fell.