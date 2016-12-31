Stampede at Lorne Falls Festival Results in Dozens of Injuries

Out of the gravely injured, 13 are women and six are men, Holman said.
Barwon Health University Hospital in Geelong, Victoria said on Saturday morning that "all patients are in a stable condition with four of the 15 discharged home, the remainder will be admitted for further treatment and observation."
The stampede at the Falls Festival occurred on Friday night when fans rushed from one performance stage to another and some people in the front of the crowd fell.
