Communist Party of China Says to Prosecute Former Spy Chief for Corruption

The Communist Party of China announced Friday that it will prosecute Ma Jian, former vice minister in China's Ministry of State Security in charge of counterintelligence operations, for bribery and abuse of power.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ma had "seriously violated political discipline and political rules … confronted investigations by the commission and tried to transfer and hide financial possessions involved in his case," the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Communist Party's watchdog, said a statement as cited by the South China Morning Post newspaper.
The statement continued to say that Ma used his power for personal benefits, received a "huge amount" of bribes, and did not "restrain himself" in his wrongdoings.
The probes into Ma's corruption scandal began in January 2015. On Friday, the former spy chief was expelled from the Communist Party.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Two interpretations. 1. Xi Jinping is serious about corruption at ALL levels of the Chinese Party and State, and letting the axe fall very close to the neck, rather than just the ankles. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Of old, the sagely Daoist Zhuangzi said: 'The one who steals a fishhook must be hanged. The one who steals a kingdom becomes the lord of All-Under-Heaven.' It seems Xi Jinping wants to take heaven by storm, and refrain from merely 'punching down' in his vigorous anti-corruption drive? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete China are not use to grey play, means bad times for Ma...
Jonathan Ferguson
2. Xi Jinping is using his anti-corruption strategy (at least partly) to settle scores with rivals.
I am not well enough informed to say which one is more plausible. Of course, it is not inconceivable that principle might incorporate a little self-interest; that is how politics often works.
Interested to hear what others think.
Jonathan Ferguson
francescoslossel