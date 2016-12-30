S. Korean Parties to Hold Extra Parliament Session, Discuss Constitution Reform

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the Korea Herald newspaper, South Korea’s People’s Party, Democratic Party, Saenuri Party, and the newly formed New Conservative Party for Reform will meet from January 9-20, and will enact constitutional reform to "overhaul" Park’s policies.

"I understand the people‘s concerns over this new four-party system, but we will uphold the spirit of cooperation during next year’s Assembly," Korea’s National Assembly Speaker Rep. Chung Sye-kyun was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The issue of amending the South Korean constitution became topical when media exposed a corruption scandal surrounding Park and her friend Choi Soon-sil, who she used as her "shadow adviser." Choi held no official post but edited Park's speeches, effectively exercising her influence the country's policy.

On December 9, South Korea's parliament voted in favor of removing Park from office.