BEIJING (Sputnik)The $6.6-billion project includes a system of motorway bridges and tunnels as well as artificial islands in the river mouth close to the city of Shenzhen, a shopping and business metropolis, according to Xinhua news agency.

The transport corridor will have eight two-way lanes and a design speed of over 60 mph, reducing the travel time between the two banks to 20 minutes from two hours.

The construction is part of a plan announced by Chinese authorities last spring. They reportedly want to invest some $725 billion in transport infrastructure.

