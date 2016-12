MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 27 people were injured on Wednesday as a result of the explosion in the eastern Philippines’ province of Leyte, media reported, citing the local governor.

Two people remain in critical condition following the blast, the Philippine Daily Inquirer media outlet reported.

Leyte Governor Dominico Petilla said the explosion hit the boxing event that was held as part of celebrations of an annual religious festival. The governor did not confirm reports about 10 people killed in the blast.

Police launched investigation into the case.