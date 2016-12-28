Warden Jailed for Letting Inmates Drink, Gamble, Watch porn

Chen Yi was sentenced to 2 years by the Xiangyang Intermediate People's Court in October after incriminating video footage surfaced in 2011, Legal Mirror reported Friday.

Chen had taken 10,000 yuan ($1,440) in bribes from prisoners, the court found.

Prosecutors had over an hour of footage showing inmates at Hanyang Prison drinking, gambling and watching a pornographic video over the 2011 Spring Festival holiday.

Smartphone usage was another privilege Chen extended to inmates.

The video was shot by an inmate surnamed Li, who had planned to blackmail Chen with the video for extra favors.

The video eventually made it to the local procuratorate.

The court found Chen guilty of dereliction of duty and acceptance of bribes on October 11.