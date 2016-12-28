South Korean Robotics Firm to Unveil Transformer-Like Electric Cars Next Year

"So far, no company in the world has produced a similar giant biped walking robot … I'm proud that our technological competitiveness is already the world's best," Chairman of Honkook Mirae Technology Yang Jin-ho told Yonhap news agency.
According to the media outlet, Yang said that it took one year and a budget of 20 billion won ($16.6 million) to build the transforming car, named Method 2. When standing, the robot is 4 meters tall (13 feet) and weighs 1.5 tons.
While Method 2 can only walk slowly on the ground, the chairman outlined plans to send the transforming car to a Japanese nuclear power plant to help decommission its nuclear facilities.
