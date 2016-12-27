Afghan Police Arrest Nearly 600 Suspected Criminals, Foil 8 Explosions in Kabul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Afghan National Police (ANP) thwarted at least eight plots to carry out explosions in Kabul in past two weeks and arrested 597 suspected criminals linked to numerous criminal charges, local media reported Tuesday, citing a police chief.

Kabul Police Chief General Abdul Rahman Rahimi said that the suspects had been implicated in the cases of murder, robbery, drug smuggling, and possession of illegal weapons, the Khaama Press news agency reported.

© AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul Explosion Heard Near Parliament Building in Kabul

Police forces found and successfully diffused at least eight explosive devices in various parts of Afghanistan's capital, the media outlet added.

The police chief called on citizens to assist and cooperate with police officers in an effort to maintain stability and order within Kabul.

Afghanistan is experiencing political, social and security instability, in particular, due to the activity of the Taliban militant group. The crisis in the country prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh), which is banned in many countries, including Russia.