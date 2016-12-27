Register
27 December 2016
    Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tashkent

    Pakistan Foreign Secretary Not Viewing SCO as Forum to Discuss Issues With India

    Asia & Pacific
    Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that Pakistan, which currently holds the observer status at the organization, plans to "work constructively towards promoting the objectives of SCO" after it becomes a fully-fledged member next year.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Pakistan does not view the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a platform to discuss its bilateral issues with India, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry told Sputnik.

    "SCO is a good forum to work for maintenance of regional peace, security and stability, economy and trade, science and technology, culture, education, energy, transportation and environmental protection. Although its members include friends of both countries, nevertheless, it is not a forum to discuss bilateral issues," Chaudhry said.

    According to the official, Pakistan, which currently holds the observer status at the organization, plans to "work constructively towards promoting the objectives of SCO" after it becomes a fully-fledged member next year.

    Chaudhry also stated that Islamabad wants Pakistan and India to become full-fledged members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to work on security issues in the framework of the bloc.

    The SCO is a political, military and economic alliance comprising Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Belarus, Mongolia, Iran, Afghanistan, India and Pakistan hold observer status in the organization, while Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Armenia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka have the status of dialogue partners. Pakistan, India and Iran have officially applied for SCO membership.

